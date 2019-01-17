Unbelievable! Left-arm David Warner smashes Chris Gayle for six with right hand stance

Suspended Australian left-arm switched to a right-hand stance to smash Chris Gayle for 14 runs off three balls in a match of the Bangladesh Premier League yesterday.



Warner made 61 not out off 36 balls against Rangpur Riders.

In the 19th over of the innings, the Australian struggled to score off the first two deliveries. So, he changed stance. It worked immediately, as he was able to dispatch Gayle, who was bowling around the wicket, straight down the ground for six.

While the bowler switched to going over the wicket, Warner stayed with his new stance, and swept a full toss behind square for a boundary. Then, off the last ball of the over, he reverse swept it for another four runs.

The opener is naturally right-handed, and batted that way in his childhood before making the switch.