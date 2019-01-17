close
Thu Jan 17, 2019
World

January 17, 2019

Blast at Lyon university

Thu, Jan 17, 2019

PARIS: A massive blast has been reported at Lyon’s university campus in France this morning.

The French authorities say the situation is under control but the fire “might take the whole day” to take down.

Video shared on social media shows huge blaze coming out of the university campus.

 Local media said that the blast was caused by a fire which ripped through the science library of Lyon University's Villeurbanne campus. 

