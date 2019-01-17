Blast at Lyon university

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PARIS: A massive blast has been reported at Lyon’s university campus in France this morning.
The French authorities say the situation is under control but the fire “might take the whole day” to take down.
Video shared on social media shows huge blaze coming out of the university campus.
Local media said that the blast was caused by a fire which ripped through the science library of Lyon University's Villeurbanne campus.
PARIS: A massive blast has been reported at Lyon’s university campus in France this morning.
The French authorities say the situation is under control but the fire “might take the whole day” to take down.
Video shared on social media shows huge blaze coming out of the university campus.
Local media said that the blast was caused by a fire which ripped through the science library of Lyon University's Villeurbanne campus.