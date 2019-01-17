Mason Lowe, professional bull rider, dies in competition

Mason Lowe, a 25-year old professional bull rider, died Wednesday after a bull stepped on his chest during a competition.



According to reports, Lowe sustained serious injuries at the National Western Stock Show when he was riding a bull named Hard Times during Professional Bull Riders (PBR) event in Denver, Colorado.

"We are deeply saddened to report that Mason Lowe passed away this evening following injuries sustained at the PBR event in Denver. The entire PBR and National Western sports family extends our heartfelt condolences and deepest sympathies to Mason’s wife Abbey and his family," wrote PBR CEO Sean Gleason on Twitter.

According to US media reports, Lowe was riding bulls since he was 3-year old and became professional rider by the age 18.

An eyewitness said he was thrown off the bull and while he was on the ground the back legs stomped him in the chest.

Lowe was moved to Denver hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.