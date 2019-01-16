Shireen Mazari seeks opposition's support for passing missing persons bill

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari Wednesday urged opposition to support the government in passing a government Bill regarding the missing persons.



Responding to a Point of Order raised by Mohsin Dawarr, she said there was no justification of lifting any person without any cogent reason.

A constitutional amendment is being moved in this regard to settle the issue.

She said the government had already constituted an inter ministerial committee on missing persons issue.

The issue is difficult but going gradually towards resolution.

Regarding putting Bilawal Bhutto’s name on Exit control List (ECL), he said the issue would be discussed in the forthcoming meeting of federal cabinet.

The government is considering to use modern technology for prompt transmission of information about ECL to airports.

She said Rao Anwaar should have been punished.