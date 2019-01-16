What is '10 Year Challenge' and why is it trending on social media?

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
There is a new trend we have seen picking up on social media with people posting their pictures with the hashtag #10yearchallenge.
Users on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter are posting two side by side photos of them ten years part.
In some cases people have chosen to post single throwback photos.
From film stars to news anchors to activists, everybody seems to be enjoying the new trend, with followers posting interesting comments about how people looked ten years ago.
Instagram alone has seen over 100 million posts with hashtag #10yearchallenge
Here is a collection of some posts:-
