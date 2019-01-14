close
Mon Jan 14, 2019
Sports

Web Desk
January 14, 2019

PSL 2019: Multan Sultans launch new logo

Multan Sultans, the sixth franchise of Pakistan Super League (PSL) have launched its new logo laced with passion, enthusiasm, beauty and colours of South Punjab region.

“Janoon ki hai yeh nayi pehchaan, naam hai jin ka Mulan Sultans,” the franchise wrote, sharing the video of the new logo.

The league comprising six teams is set to begin on February 14. 

