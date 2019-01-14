Arfa Karim remembered on her 7th death anniversary

Karachi: Pakistan computer prodigy ‘Microsoft Engineer’ Arfa Karim Randhawa was remembered on her 7th death anniversary here on Monday.



Arfa Karim gained the title of ‘Microsoft Engineer’ in 2004 at the age of only nine years.

She represented Pakistan at various international forums and was also invited by Bill Gates to visit Microsoft Headquarters in the United States.

Arfa Karim had received the President's Pride of Performance Award in 2005.

She died on 14th January 2012, at the age of sixteen following a cardiac arrest.

Paying rich tribute to talented girl, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said late Arfa Karim was the most intelligent and valuable daughter of Pakistan.

With her God-gifted abilities, she brought glory to Pakistan's name.

He said that intelligent daughters like Arfa Karim were ray of hope for the country.

Microsoft Certified IT Professional Arfa Karim was a sign of passion and courage for the new generation and she would always live in our hearts, he added.