Saudi Arabia committed to holding Jamal Khashoggi killers accountable: Pompeo

Riyadh: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Monday that Saudi Arabia´s king and crown prince have reaffirmed their commitment to hold the killers of journalist Jamal Khashoggi accountable.



King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman "both acknowledge that this accountability needs to take place", Pompeo said in Riyadh following talks with the two men.

"They reiterated their commitment."