Mon Jan 14, 2019
Pakistan

January 14, 2019

PSL 4: AB de Villier agrees to play in Pakistan

Mon, Jan 14, 2019

LAHORE: In a boost for international cricket revival in the country, star South African cricketer AB de Villier has agreed to play in Pakistan during PSL 4, Lahore Qalandars announced Monday.

The fourth edition of Pakistan Super League is scheduled to start next month and will be played in UAE before moving to Pakistan for the last eight matches including the big final in Karachi.

While the franchises make every effort to ensure foreign players’ presence in Pakistan, some of them refuse to travel here citing security situation. The announcement of AB de Villier will ease concerns of other international players.

In a video message after his selection, the former South African skipper had said that he is happy to be part of Qalandars for the fourth season of PSL.

“The Qalandars are an impressive organisation with an excellent player development programme,” he added.

Lahore Qalandars squad: Hasan Khan, Rahat Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Yasir Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Anton Devcich, Agha Salman, Sohail Akhtar, AB de Villiers , Mohammad Hafeez, Carlos Brathwaite, Corey Anderson, Sandeep Lamichhane, Haris Sohail, Mohammad Imran, Umair Masood, Brendan Taylor, Gauhar Ali, Aizaz Cheema, Haris Rauf


