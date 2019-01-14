What kind of day will you have today? Read our horoscope...

Your daily Horoscope for Monday, January 14, 2019

ARIES

(March 21-April 19)

You’re filled with dynamic energy today, which might promote an accident-prone situation. Slow down and pay attention to what you say and do.

TAURUS

(April 20-May 20)

Although you have great moneymaking ideas today, something unexpected with finances or your possessions could occur. Therefore, be vigilant. Keep an eye on your cash and everything you own.

GEMINI

(May 21-June 20)

You feel restless and impatient today. This is why you won’t be happy with boring routine. Give yourself a break to do something different, if you can. This is a changeable, impulsive day for you.

CANCER

(June 21-July 22)

You will be patient with restrictions today, which is why you might decide to go your own way. Alternatively, some of you will hide or cocoon somewhere so that you don’t have to deal with anyone.

LEO

(July 23-Aug. 22)

You likely will meet someone unusual today in a group situation. Before you know it, you might get swept along with others doing something unusual that you frankly might question.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

There’s no question that you’re ambitious right now. However, today your ambition might yield some surprising results. Keep your eyes open.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Surprise opportunities to travel might fall in your lap today. Similarly, unexpected chances to get training or further education might come your way.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Gifts, goodies and unexpected favors from others might come your way today. Keep your pockets open and hope for the best. You might have an unexpected advantage in some way.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Friends and close partners are full of surprises today. Expect this, and be flexible so you can jump in either direction. Those who are stodgy today will lose or be trampled in the fray.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Big changes at work are likely today. (The introduction of new technology could be one example.) Surprise meetings and new staff members might stimulate things.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

This is the kind of day when love at first sight can occur. Unexpected flirtations might turn your crank. (Keep your eyes open.)

PISCES

(Feb. 19-Mar 20)

Small appliances might break down today, or minor breakages could occur. Unexpected company might knock on your door because something will change your home routine.