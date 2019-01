Cricket: South Africa v Pakistan scoreboard

Johannesburg: Pakistan were set to make 381 to win the third and final Test against South Africa at the Wanderers Stadium on Sunday.

Quinton de Kock hit 129 before South Africa were bowled out for 303 in their second innings on the third day.

Medium-pacer Faheem Ashraf and leg-spinner Shadab Khan both took three wickets.

South Africa, first innings, 262

Pakistan, first innings, 185

South Africa, second innings

(overnight 135-5)

D. Elgar c Sarfraz Ahmed b Mohammad Amir 5

A. Markram c Sarfraz Ahmed b Mohammad Abbas 21

H. Amla c Sarfraz Ahmed b Hasan Ali 71

T. de Bruyn c Asad Shafiq b Faheem Ashraf 7

Zubayr Hamza lbw b Faheem Ashraf 0

T. Bavuma c Sarfraz Ahmed b Shadab Khan 23

Q. de Kock c Hasan Ali b Shadab Khan 129

V. Philander lbw b Mohammad Amir 14

K. Rabada c Shadab Khan b Faheem Ashraf 21

D. Steyn not out 0

D. Olivier c Sarfraz Ahmed b Shadab Khan 1

Extras (b2, lb6, nb1, w1) 11

Total (80.3 overs) 303

Fall of wickets: 1-24 (Elgar), 2-29 (Markram), 3-45 (De Bruyn), 4-45 (Hamza), 5-93 (Bavuma), 6-195 (Amla), 7-223 (Philander), 8-302 (De Kock), 9-302 (Rabada)

Bowling: Mohammad Amir 20-2-56-2, Mohammad Abbas 18-3-73-1 (1w), Hasan Ali 17-1-83-1, Faheem Ashraf 14-3-42-3 (2w), Shadab Khan 11.3-0-41-3

Match situation: Pakistan need 381 runs to win

Toss: South Africa

Umpires: Sundaram Ravi (IND), Joel Wilson (WIN)

TV umpire: Bruce Oxenford (AUS)

Match referee: David Boon (AUS)