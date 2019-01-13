Katrina Kaif is reading Malala's new book 'We Are Displaced'

Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif is currently reading "We Are Displaced", a book penned by Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai, a Pakistani education activist who was shot by Taliban militants.

The "Zero" star took to his Instagram to share with her fans that "stories in this book, of @malala and all the other incredible girls are moving and inspiring in equal measure".

Wishing more strength and more power to Malala, Katrina K expressed the hope the stories in the book would "inspire so many others to dream, reach higher and believe in themselves".

"I wish you more strength, more power, to keep changing the world one day at a time. The world needs you and more like you," she wrote.





She also urged her followers on the photosharing app to do their "bit" as the proceeds from every book sold will benefit the girs in the book and Malala Fund's work for girl's education.