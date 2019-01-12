Dhoni completes 10,000 ODI runs club

Mahendra Singh Dhoni completed 10,000 one-day international runs for India, becoming only the fifth from his country to do so.

While Dhoni was already a part of the 10,000 club in ODI cricket, 174 of those runs had come for Asia XI. Now, the 37-year-old has notched up five figures in ODIs for India as well.

Dhoni reached the mark in the first ODI against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday, 12 January. He started the game on 9,999 runs for India and took seven deliveries to get off the mark and reach the milestone.

Cricketers with 10,000 ODI runs for India

Player Matches Innings Runs Average 100s 50s

Sachin Tendulkar 463 452 18426 44.83 49 96

Sourav Ganguly 308 297 11221 40.95 22 71

Rahul Dravid 340 314 10768 39.15 12 82

Virat Kohli 217* 209 10235 59.50 38 48

MS Dhoni 333* 279 10050 49.75 9 68

The former India captain is also 12th on the list of all-time leading run scorers in the format, maintaining an average around 50.

All-time leading run-scorers in ODI cricket are Sachin Tendulkar, Kumar Sangakkara, Ricky Ponting, Sanath Jayasuriya, Mahela Jayawardene, Inzamam-ul-Haq, Jacques Kallis, Sourav Ganguly, Rahul Dravid, Brian Lara, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Virat Kohli, and MS Dhoni.

Among full-time wicket-keepers, he is second on the list of scorers, only behind Sri Lanka's Kumar Sangakkara.