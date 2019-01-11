Akon to hold concerts in Karachi, Lahore this April

American singer and songwriter Akon has unleashed a wave of euphoria over on this side of the world after he announced that he will be performing in Pakistan this year.



The 45-year-old R&B artist publicized the news of him flying into Pakistan to hold concerts in the cities of Karachi and Lahore between April 26 to 29 as part of the promotional activities for the 2019 World Soccer Stars event.

"It’s time to rock Pakistan, I am looking forward to visiting Karachi and Lahore with TouchSky Group. So let’s get it down in Pakistan with World Soccer Stars," he stated.

Reports have revealed that the World Soccer Stars will be kicking off two soccer events in Karachi and Lahore for the promotion of which football icons like Brazilian player Kaka and Portuguese footballer Figo have also arrived in Karachi on Thursday.

"World Soccer Stars is certain to ensure that Pakistan becomes the destination of choice for global entertainers and icons in 2019. With a star-studded football line-up combined with global music icon Akon, this promises to be a watershed moment for Pakistan," revealed a press release.

Moreover, British Deputy High Commissioner Karachi and UK Trade Director for Pakistan Elin Burns also stated on the occasion: “I am delighted that so much progress is taking place in the UK-Pakistan relationship this year. 2019 is geared up to be a historic year of collaboration between the UK and Pakistan in trade, education, sports and music. This is a testament to the UK’s commitment towards Pakistan’s prosperity. The UK based TouchSky Group shares our vision of supporting Pakistan and showcasing the many positive aspects of Pakistan to the world.”