Polio case reported in Lakki Marwat

ISLAMABAD: A polio case has been reported in Lakki Marwat district of Khyber Pakhtunhwa, an official Twitter handle reported.



“Polio case has been reported from Lakki Marwat, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Total number of polio cases in Pakistan in 2018 is at 9. Vaccinating all children in every campaign is critical to attain full immunity against the virus and to #endpolio in #Pakistan,” End Polio tweeted.

Babar Atta, focal person to Prime Minister Imran Khan, confirmed that another polio case was reported from District Lakki Marwat in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said that samples of the child were collected during December 2018, therefore the case belongs to 2018 polio case tally.