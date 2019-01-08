PM Imran Khan congratulates Indian skipper Virat Kohli on historic Australia success

Prime Minister Imran KHan on Tuesday took to Twitter to congratulate Indian cricket team for their victory against Australia.

"Congratulations to Virat Kohli and the Indian cricket team for the first ever win by a subcontinent team in a test series in Australia," wrote Imran Khan.

It is the first time India managed the feat since they began touring Australia in 1947-48.



Virat Kohli’s dominant India reinforced their status as the world’s number one team by winning a historic first-ever series in Australia on Monday in an achievement the skipper called the biggest of his storied career.



India got the series off to the best possible start by winning the tight opening Test in Adelaide by 31 runs on the fifth day -- their first Test win in Australia for a decade.





