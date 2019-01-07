Pakistan wins Kabaddi matches against India, Iran

FAISALABAD: Pakistan won two Kabaddi matches against India and Iran here at the Iqbal Stadium on Monday.

First match was played between Pakistan Whites and Iran in which Pakistani team defeated Iranian team with 38-24 points.

In second match, Pakistan Green team beat Indian team and won the match with 47-29 points.

Advisor to CM Punjab for Political Affairs Chaudhry Muhammad Akram also witnessed the Kabaddi matches as the chief guest and lauded the efforts of Divisional Commissioner Faisalabad Asif Iqbal Chaudhry for organizing the 41st National Kabaddi Championship and inviting Indian and Iranian teams.

He said the government was taking steps to facilitate players with international standard facilities so that a healthy society could be developed, besides promoting soft image of Pakistan at international level.

Later, he distributed cash prizes, trophies and medals to Pakistani, Iranian and Indian teams.

Special Assistant to CM Punjab for Sports Malik Umar Farooq, Divisional Commissioner Asif Iqbal Chaudhary, Deputy Commissioner Sardar Saifullah Dogar, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Ghulam Mehmud Dogar, City Police Officer (CPO) Ashfaq Ahmad Khan and Secretary General Pakistan Kabaddi Federation Rana Muhammad Sarwar were also present on the occasion.

The police had made tight security arrangements for Kabaddi matches by deputing two Superintendents Police (SPs), six Deputy Superintendents Police (DSPs), two Inspectors, 14 Sub Inspectors (SIs), 83 Assistant Sub Inspectors (ASIs) and more than 600 Jawans besides reserving 16 teams of Elite Force, Dolphin Force and Quick Response Force to deal with any untoward situation.