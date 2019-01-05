close
Sat Jan 05, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
January 5, 2019

One dead and several injured after car falls into ditch in Nathia Gali

Pakistan

Web Desk
Sat, Jan 05, 2019

ABBOTTABAD: One person was reported dead while several others were left wounded following a car accident on Friday night.

According reports by rescue officials, the vehicle had fallen into a ditch on Nathia Gali Road near Bagnotar that left at least one dead who has been identified as Arif Mehboob.

Moreover, it was revealed that the deceased and the eight other people left injured hailed from the same family.

It was further revealed that injured were moved to the Ayub Medical Complex in the locality.

Officials have held the slippery road as the cause behind the accident of the car. 

