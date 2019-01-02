Imran Abbas listed among 100 most handsome faces of 2018

ISLAMABAD: Versatile Pakistani actor Imran Abbas has been named in the list of ‘100 most handsome faces of 2018’ by TC Candler.

TC Candler released its annual lists, ranking the world’s beautiful people.

According to a Radio Pakistan report, Imran Abbas was ranked at 58th number in the list.

He is the only Pakistani to have made it to the list.

In a tweet message, Imran Abbas said, “It always gives me a sense of pride to represent my country and being recognized internationally”.

He also thanked TC Candler for this acknowledgement.

Abbas appeared in Pakistani Tv plays, telefilms, soaps and a film ‘Anjuman’(remake of 1970 movie of the same name). He also acted in Bollywood films, like ‘Creature 3D’ with Bipasha Basu and ‘Jaanisaar’ alongside Pernia Qureshi.

He won the nomination at Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut category. Later he was featured in a Pakistani war thriller ‘Abdullah: The Final Witness’ alongside Sadia Khan. The film was screened at the Cannes Film Festival, and was released in 2016.



