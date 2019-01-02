Djokovic wins first match of 2019 in just 55 minutes

DOHA: Novak Djokovic took just 55 minutes to claim his first win of the 2019 season, brushing aside Damir Dzumhur 6-1, 6-2 in the Qatar Open first round on Tuesday.



The world number one showed he was intent on taking his form from last season into the new year with a totally dominant display against the Bosnian world number 47.

"It´s fantastic to be back and to start off the tournament like I have done makes me very confident and very happy," said the Serb.

Djokovic, who has won the last two Grand Slams -- at Wimbledon and the US Open to take his majors total to 14 -- completed the first round match in under an hour by predictably converting his first match point.

The 31-year-old, who has made it clear he wants to match or better Roger Federer´s record of 20 Grand Slams, was untroubled throughout.

Djokovic´s Doha stroll on centre court followed a high quality match between veteran Stan Wawrinka and rising star Karen Khachanov.

The Swiss three-time Grand Slam winner won 7-6 (9/7), 6-4 to claim a notable scalp against the powerful Russian.

Khachanov, the third seed, finished last season ranked at a career-time high of number 11 and was the man who ended Djokovic´s 22-match winning streak in Paris.

He is many people´s tip to push through and challenge the established stars.

However, Khachanov had no answer to an inspired Wawrinka, currently ranked 66th in the world, as he returns from a serious knee injury.

"Today was a great match, a great level," said Wawrinka, who has suffered an injury-plagued last two seasons.

Wawrinka and Djokovic could meet at the semi-final stage in Doha.

Another player returning from injury, Belgium´s David Goffin, the sixth seed, was beaten by Lithuanian qualifier Ricardis Berankis, 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (7/4).