Meghan and Kate play scrabble at Christmas after ‘feud’

LONDON: Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton happily played board games as they appeared to patch up their differences over the festive period, it has been claimed.

The Royal sisters-in-law played scrabble on Christmas Day at the Queen’s Sandringham retreat.

The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, 36, and the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, 37, even teamed-up during traditional quiz games, according to a Sun source.

This comes as it was claimed the couple had clashed over Meghan’s “pushy” behaviour and treatment of household staff.

The source said: “If German and British troops could put their differences to one side to play football during World War One, the feeling was Kate and Meghan could follow suit for Scrabble.

“After watching the Queen’s speech, the board games were brought out and both women got stuck in.

“Pregnant Meghan wasn’t drinking but Kate had a glass of wine or two, and everyone was in great spirits.

“They were chuckling along together.

"You wouldn’t know there was any tension between the two. It was a wonderful day and night.”

The Duchess of Cambridge and Duchess of Sussex put on a united front at Sandringham in the face of claims they the pair are locked in a feud.

They made a smiling appearance together for the Royal Family’s Christmas Day church service. Pregnant Meghan was even seen patting Kate on the back.

Rumours of a rift have exploded since Prince Harry and Meghan announced they were moving out of Kensington Palace, where Kate and Prince William lives.

Harry and Meghan, who are expecting their first child, will instead take up residence at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor.

Royal insiders have claimed Meghan has been nicknamed "Duchess Difficult”.

Sources have previously said Meghan and Kate are "very different people" who just "don't get on". But reportedly the Queen ordered the duo to make up.

Kensington Palace took a rare step earlier this year when it denied a series of reports that Kate told Meghan off for scolding members of the Royal staff.