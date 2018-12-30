close
Sun Dec 30, 2018
December 30, 2018

Rescue crew killed in helicopter crash UAE

Sun, Dec 30, 2018

DUBAI: A rescue helicopter crashed on Saturday in the emirate of Ras Al-Khaimah, killing all crew members, according to the United Arab Emirates state news agency WAM.

Sheikh Saud bin Saqr al-Qasimi, ruler of Ras Al-Khaimah, ordered an investigation into the incident that took place at 5:50 pm (1350 GMT).

"The General Civil Aviation Authority announced the crash of an Agusta 139 helicopter during a rescue mission in Jebel Jais in Ras al-Khaimah," said the report.

It was not immediately clear how many crew members were on board.

The UAE comprises the emirates of Abu Dhabi, Ajman, Dubai, Fujairah, Ras al-Khaimah, Sharjah and Umm al-Qaiwai

