On this day in 1982, Imran Khan destroyed Indian batting line-up

Pakistan Cricket Board on Thursday marked one of cricket milestones former captain Imran Khan achieved in 1982 by demolishing Indian batting line-up.



On December 27,1982, Khan led his team to their biggest win against India in Karachi by defeating guests by 86 runs.

Imran Khan took eight wickets off 60 runs.

The flamboyant all-rounder also led his team to World Cup 1992 victory.

In 1996, he launched his political party The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and after going through many ups and downs in his political career for almost 22 years , Imran Khan finally became Prime Minister of his country in 2018.