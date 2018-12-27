close
Thu Dec 27, 2018
December 27, 2018

On this day in 1982, Imran Khan destroyed Indian batting line-up

Thu, Dec 27, 2018

Pakistan Cricket Board on Thursday marked one of cricket milestones former captain Imran Khan achieved in 1982 by demolishing Indian batting line-up.

On December 27,1982, Khan led his team to their biggest win against India in Karachi by defeating guests by 86 runs.

Imran Khan took eight wickets off 60 runs.

The flamboyant all-rounder also led his team to  World Cup 1992 victory.

In 1996, he launched his political party The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and  after going through   many ups and downs  in his political career for almost 22 years  , Imran Khan finally became Prime Minister of his country in 2018.

