SC rejects petition seeking Zulfi Bukhari's disqualification

LAHORE: The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Wednesday dismissed a petition seeking the disqualification of Prime Minister's Special Assistant on Overseas Pakistanis Zulfi Bukhari.

A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar and comprising Justice Umar Atta Bandial and Justice Ijazul Ahsan heard the petition at the Supreme Court’s Lahore Registry.



After hearing arguing from both the sides, the chief justice said the court could not remove Bukhari but can make suggestions to the Parliament.”





