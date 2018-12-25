Who is Otto Warmbier?

A US court has ordered North Korea to pay $501 million to the family of Otto Warmbier, a Jewish student who died in 2016 after being imprisoned there.



An American College, Otto Frederick Warmbier was arrested for attempted theft and sentenced to 15 years' imprisonment by North Korean court.

He was traveling to Hong Kong for a study abroad program when he decided to visit North Korea on a guided tour.

He allegedly attempted to steal a propaganda poster, for which he was arrested and sentenced to 15 years' imprisonment with hard labor.



Shortly after his sentencing, Warmbier suffered severe neurological injury from an unknown cause.

North Korean authorities did not disclose his medical condition until June 2017, when they announced he had fallen into a coma as a result of botulism and a sleeping pill.

He was freed in June 2017, still in a comatose state after 17 months in captivity.

The student was repatriated to the United States, arriving in Cincinnati, Ohio, on June 13.

He was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center for immediate evaluation and treatment, where physicians found no evidence of botulism.

Warmbier never regained consciousness and died on June 19, 2017, six days after his return to the United States after his parents requested his feeding tube be removed.