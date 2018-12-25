Video: Are you still a believer in Santa? Trump asks child in Christmas Eve phone call

“Are you still a believer in Santa?” US President Donald Trump asked a child on a phone call .



The president and First Lady were making a a series of Christmas Eve phone calls on Monday when Trump questioned child's belief in Santa Claus.

In the videos posted to the social media, the president could clearly be heard asking the question.

“Because at 7, it’s marginal, right?” Trump says laughing. “You just go enjoy yourself,” he said into the receiver before ending the call.



