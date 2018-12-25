Video of 'Seventeen' singer Riefian stroking coffin of his wife killed in tsunami breaks hearts

Riefian Fajarsyah, the front man of popular Indonesian pop group "Seventeen " lost his wife in tsunami that hit band's concert and also killed his three bandmates on Saturday night.



Fajarsyah posted a video clip of himself on social media stroking the coffin of his wife, actress and TV personality Dylan Sahara, in her hometown of Ponorogo on the east side of Java island.



"How can I live without you, Dylan Sahara?" Fajarsyah wrote on his widely followed Instagram account.



Over 200 people were killed when a powerful, volcano-triggered tsunami swept over popular beaches on southern Sumatra and the western tip of Java and inundated tourist hotels and coastal settlements.





