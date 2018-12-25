Your daily Horoscope for Tuesday, December 25, 2018

What kind of day will you have today? To find out what the star say, read the forecast given for your birth sign.

ARIES

(March 21-April 19)

Look your best at all times, because old flames will pop up out of the woodwork – you can count on it. (Living well is the best revenge.)

Taurus

(April 20-May 20)

Stock the fridge, because relatives soon will be camped on your doorstep (if not already). In the month ahead, you can expect to see relatives and family members you haven’t seen for a while.

GEMINI

(May 21-June 20)

You might be able to finish up old business with siblings and neighbors. However, on a day-to-day basis, your efficiency is suffering due to misplaced papers and confused communication.

CANCER

(June 21-July 22)

The next month is a poor time to start a new business. However, it’s an excellent time to finish up old work related to your earnings.

LEO

(July 23-Aug. 22)

People from your past are back in your life again. You also might find things you had previously misplaced, or you might lose new things!

VIRGO

(Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

This is a wonderful time to do research or find answers if you’re digging for solutions. It’s easy to go back in time now.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

It’s interesting (or maybe not) running into old friends now. Expect to encounter people from your past in the next few weeks.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Although this is a poor time to pitch a new project to a boss, this is a good time to get people to agree to something you’ve been working on already. It’s time to play catch-up.

SAGITTARIUS



(Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Any kind of research or study – especially history, the study of the past – will go very well now and in the next several weeks. Travel, on the other hand, will suffer from delays.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Now and for the next few weeks, it’s an excellent time to tie up loose ends regarding inheritances, insurance disputes, taxes, debt and anything to do with shared property.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Ex-partners are back on the scene again. This could be an opportunity for closure, or it could be a real drag.

PISCES

(Feb. 19-Mar 20)

Your efficiency at work will suffer this month due to confused communication, misplacedpaperwork and silly errors. However, it will be easier to finish old work.