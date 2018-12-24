India's ‘Rapunzel’ bags Guinness World Record for longest hair

Indian national Nilanshi Patel has earned a Guinness World Record for the longest hair on a teenager - thanks to her locks that measure 5-foot and 7-inches!



"I got my hair cut, a really bad haircut. So, then I decided that I won't cut my hair. I decided that when I was six and have not cut it since," she explains to Guinness World Records.

Nilanshi, a Gujrat resident who has been nicknamed Rapunzel by her friends, tells Allure that she washes her hair once a week. "My mother helps me to braid and to comb my hair," she said.

A video shared by Guinness World Records shows off her hair in all its glory.