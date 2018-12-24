Demi Lovato takes a jab at tabloids, and opens up about health, struggle with addiction

After making headlines for battling her addiction with substance, American singer Demi Lovato was reported to have relapsed following a period of sobriety.



In her hit single ‘Sober’, the singer drops hints of her relapse, however turning to Twitter on Sunday, the 26-year-old lashed out on tabloids for spreading rumors.

“I would love to set the record straight on all the rumors out there but I literally don’t owe anyone anything so I’m not going to. All my fans need to know is I’m working hard on myself, I’m happy and clean and I’m SO grateful for their support,” she tweets.

Treading ahead, the Camp Rock star writes: “If I feel like the world needs to know something, I will tell them MYSELF. Otherwise people stop writing about my recovery, because it’s no one’s business but mine. I am sober and grateful to be alive and taking care of ME.”

Taking a jab at tabloid magazines, the Skyscraper hit maker adds: “I love my fans, and hate tabloids. Don’t believe what you read. People will literally make up stuff to sell a story. Sickening.”

The singer had recently been moved to emergency treatment for suspected opioid and drug overdose after she was found unconscious in her residence in Los Angeles.

Subsequent to her hospitalization in July she stated: “I have always been transparent about my journey with addiction. What I’ve learned is that this illness is not something that disappears or fades with time. It is something I must continue to overcome and have not done yet.”