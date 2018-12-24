Death toll from Indonesia tsunami rises to 281: disaster agency

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
JAKARTA: The death toll from a volcano-triggered tsunami in Indonesia has risen to 281, with more than 1,000 people injured, the national disaster agency said Monday, as the desperate search for survivors ramped up.
"The number of victims and damage will continue to rise," said agency spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho.
