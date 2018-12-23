India’s Vedangi Kulkarni becomes fastest Asian to cycle across globe

MUMBAI: Vedangi Kulkarni, a 20-years-old athlete from India’s Pune has become the fastest Asian to cycle the globe.



She cycled into Kolkata early morning on Sunday, completing the 29,000 km distance required to qualify as bicycling across the globe.

She started off from Asutralian city of Perth in July and will now be flying back to complete the record.

The journey was completed in 159 days spent peddling up to 300 km a day in 14 countries.

British adventurer Jenny Graham, 38, is the fastest woman to have cycled the globe in 124 days in 2018, which was three weeks faster than the previous record.