Toxic is 'Oxford Word of Year 2018'

"Toxic " has been chosen as 'Oxford Word of the Year 2018', according to oxforddictionaries.com.



"Our data shows that, along with a 45% rise in the number of times it has been looked up on oxforddictionaries.com, over the last year the word toxic has been used in an array of contexts, both in its literal and more metaphorical senses," oxforddictionaries.com said in a statement.



Explaining as to why "toxic was chosen as Word of the Year the statement said "he Oxford Word of the Year is a word or expression that is judged to reflect the ethos, mood, or preoccupations of the passing year, and have lasting potential as a term of cultural significance.

In 2018, toxic added many strings to its poisoned bow becoming an intoxicating descriptor for the year’s most talked about topics. It is the sheer scope of its application, as found by our research, that made toxic the stand-out choice for the Word of the Year title."

Shedding light on the definition and etymology of the word it said "the adjective toxic is defined as ‘poisonous’ and first appeared in English in the mid-seventeenth century from the medieval Latin toxicus, meaning ‘poisoned’ or ‘imbued with poison’.





