Rajasthan Royals player Sanju Samson marries college-mate Charulatha

KERALA: Rajasthan Royals player Sanju Viswanath Samson on Saturday tied the knot with his longtime friend, Charulatha in a low-key ceremony in Thiruvananthapuram, Indian media reported.



Only the close relatives, family members and friends were invited at the function held at a posh hotel in the capital of the southern Indian state of Kerala.

The 24-year-old wicket keeper-batsman, a member of Kerala Ranji team and representing the Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League, recently announced his five-years-long affair with Charulatha, hailing from the city.

Clad in a yellow ‘kurta’ and ‘mundu’ (dhoti), Sanju said he was very happy to marry his close friend with the blessings of both the families.

Charulatha holds post graduate degree in Human Resources.

Both were college mates while pursuing graduation at the Mar Ivanious College inThiruvananthapuram.

Sanju was the youngest player to score a half-century in the IPL and Champions League Twenty20.