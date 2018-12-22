Bangladesh opt to bowl first in third West Indies T20

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Dhaka: Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan won the toss and elected to field first in the third and final Twenty20 international against the West Indies at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Saturday.
The three-match series is tied 1-1. The West Indies won the first match by eight wickets and then Bangladesh levelled the series with a 36-run victory in the second.
The tourists handed a T20 debut to batsman Sherfane Rutherford, in place of Darren Bravo -- their only change from the second match. Bangladesh were unchanged.
Bangladesh: Liton Das, Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan (capt), Mahmudullah Riyad, Ariful Haque, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mehidy Hasan, Abu Hider, Mustafizur Rahman
The West Indies: Evin Lewis, Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer, Sherfane Rutherford, Nicholas Pooran, Rovman Powell, Carlos Brathwaite (capt), Fabian Allen, Keemo Paul, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas
Umpires: Tanvir Ahmed (BAN) and Masudur Rahman (BAN)
TV Umpire: Gazi Sohel (BAN)
Match Referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL)
