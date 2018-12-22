Bangladesh opt to bowl first in third West Indies T20

Dhaka: Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan won the toss and elected to field first in the third and final Twenty20 international against the West Indies at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Saturday.



The three-match series is tied 1-1. The West Indies won the first match by eight wickets and then Bangladesh levelled the series with a 36-run victory in the second.

The tourists handed a T20 debut to batsman Sherfane Rutherford, in place of Darren Bravo -- their only change from the second match. Bangladesh were unchanged.

Bangladesh: Liton Das, Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan (capt), Mahmudullah Riyad, Ariful Haque, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mehidy Hasan, Abu Hider, Mustafizur Rahman

The West Indies: Evin Lewis, Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer, Sherfane Rutherford, Nicholas Pooran, Rovman Powell, Carlos Brathwaite (capt), Fabian Allen, Keemo Paul, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas

Umpires: Tanvir Ahmed (BAN) and Masudur Rahman (BAN)

TV Umpire: Gazi Sohel (BAN)

Match Referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL)