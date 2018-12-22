Your daily Horoscope for Saturday, December 22, 2018





What kind of day will you have today? To find out what the star say, read the forecast given for your birth sign.

ARIES

(March 21-April 19)

Be on the lookout for new ways to earn money, because this is entirely possible today. You also might see new uses for something you already own. (Handy.)

TAURUS

(April 20-May 20)

Take a realistic look in the mirror and ask yourself what you can do to improve your appearance. (Hey – you never get a second chance to make a first impression.)

GEMINI

(May 21-June 20)

Research of any kind will go well today. If you’re looking for answers, dig deep, because this is the day to find them!

CANCER

(June 21-July 22)

You might find yourself playing a new role in a group setting today. Alternatively, you might meet someone who is very powerful in a group.

LEO

(July 23-Aug. 22)

Authority figures, including bosses and parents, might see you in a new light today. Don’t hesitate to show your best side, especially with respect to suggestions about how things can improve.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You might refine your beliefs about something today. Or you might see new avenues in publishing, the media, medicine and the law.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Keep an open mind to how you can share something with others. You might be able to take an entirely new approach to something that is jointly owned. (It could benefit you more.)

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Sit down with partners or close friends and think about how you can improve your relationship. You both want it to be positive and successful, so what can you do to make it better?

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

This is a good day to introduce reforms at work. Your suggestions about how to improve things will meet with approval.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Romance and flirtations are quite powerful today! Lots of high energy will encourage you to have fun or to excel in sports.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Look for ways to improve bathroom areas or anything related to plumbing, garbage and recycling. You also might see new applications for something you already own. (It’s a resourceful day!)

PISCES

(Feb. 19-Mar 20)

You can sell ice to the Eskimos today because you are so persuasive. The same mental energy will help you study or learn something new if you wish, because you have a very penetrating mind.

IF YOUR BIRTHDAY IS TODAY:

You’re an excellent observer of the human condition. You’re committed to your ideals and persuasive in your arguments. This makes you an influential person within your family and your larger social sphere. You know how to use humor to win others over to your point of view. A lovely, social, friendly year awaits you that promotes good feelings in all your relationships.

BIRTHDAYS:

Buckminster Fuller, Architect/futurist; Gordon Pinsent, Actor; Melissa O’Neil, Singer.