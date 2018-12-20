close
Thu Dec 20, 2018
Sports

Web Desk
December 20, 2018

Wasim Akram to set up world class cricket academy in Multan

Sports

Web Desk
Thu, Dec, 18

LAHORE: Former skipper Wasim Akram has announced to establish world class cricket academy for men, women and children in Multan.

Wasim shared the news on Twitter here on Thursday.

Sharing the picture of the land, Wasim tweets, ‘Standing on what will be the community sporting hub of Multan. Located in DHA Multan, InshAllah The Wasim Akram Cricket Academy will be a World Class sporting facility accessible for every man, woman and child in South Punjab who loves to play cricket.”

Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram, who was one of the best fast bowlers in the world during his time, has joined Karachi Kings as president of the team, on Wednesday, for the fourth edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Wasim also rendered his services to Islamabad United as a mentor and coach in the first two seasons before joining the debutants Multan Sultans for the third season which is not part of PSL 4.

