Aladdin's live-action remake unveils first-look

Disney fans buckle up to embark on a magical and adventurous journey as the first-look of Aladdin’s live-action adaption has finally been unveiled, amplifying the anticipation.



The Guy Ritchie directorial is taking us on a trip to nostalgia with the live-action adaption of the ever-famous tale of the broke market boy Aladdin whose life takes an enchanted turn owing to a genie in a lamp that results in him marrying Princess Jasmine.

Shot in London, the film’s first-look gives a glimpse of acclaimed Hollywood actor Will Smith donning the avatar of the genie which in the 1992 released classic was voiced by the iconic Robin Williams.

Smith’s character had also attracted ample backlash its way for deviating from the original form of the genie which was blue in color.





Responding to the criticism, the Hitch actor revealed to EW: “I started to feel confident that I could deliver something that was an homage to Robin Williams but was musically different. Just the flavor of the character would be different enough and unique enough that it would be in a different lane, versus trying to compete.”

The film alongside the Men in Black star is featuring Naomi Scott, Mena Massoud, Nasim Pedrad, Marwan Kenzari and many others.