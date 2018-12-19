Naz Shah says resumption of British Airways shows Pakistan moving forward in right direction

London: Labour Party parliamentarian from Bradford West Naz Shah MP has said that reviving of British Airways flights to Islamabad shows Pakistan is moving forward in the right direction.



In a post on his Facebook, Naz Shah commented “Fantastic news that British Airways has announced it will resume operations in Pakistan after a decade.”

She went on to say “I’d like to congratulate and also thank Syed Zulfikar Bukhari, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis for his efforts on helping securing this.”

“This really does show that Pakistan is moving forward in the right direction,” Shah added.



