Tue Dec 18, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
December 18, 2018

Judge’s anger makes Marriyum Aurangzeb leaves courtroom

Pakistan

Web Desk
Tue, Dec, 18

ISLAMABAD: PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb had to leave courtroom after Judge Arshad Malik expressed anger on PML-N’s leaders for making noise in the court.

As per details, senior party leaders Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry and Marriyum Aurangzeb were talking to each other when judge Arshad Malik, who was hearing corruption reference against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, summoned former CADD minister to the rostrum and reprimanded him.

“I thought some illiterate people were making disturbances here but I am told that you are an educated person,” the judge remarked. “Do you have any respect for the court?”

This is not a meeting area, only those related to the case should come here, he further said.

After this, Marriyum Aurangzeb left the courtroom.

