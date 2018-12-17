Pakistan seeks to deepen education and research ties with China’s Sichuan

CHENGDU: Pakistan is looking to broaden ties with Chinese universities and it is vital for greater mutual understanding that education and research collaboration between the institutes of both countries are deepened.



This was stated by the speakers at ‘2018 Belt and Road Education Co-operation Forum’ organized by one of Southwest China’s premier institutions, Sichuan University.

Addressing the audience, Pakistan’s Consul General to Chengdu, Muhammad Mudassir Tipu said ‘Belt and Road Initiative is an incredibly progressive project and will open countless economic, investment, trade, and social opportunities for our region and the world at large. CPEC is an integral part of BRI and CPEC’s successful evolution and implementation testifies to the fact that BRI will turn into a great success going forward’.

Other speakers at the inauguration ceremony included Vice President of Sichuan University Yan Shijing and Vice Mayor of Chengdu Ms. Liu Xiaoliu. Leading professors, research scholars, and experts from universities and research institutes all over the world are attending the Belt and Road Forum.

While speaking at the occasion Tipu added that: “As world’s oldest civilization, China’s understanding of the systems of thoughts and knowledge has been very unique. In recent years it has also invested a great deal in research, innovation, and technology and is one of the world’s leaders in AI and robotics technology”.

Highlighting that Sichuan University was making impressive strides in research and education, the Consul General emphasized it was imperative that educational ties between Pakistan and Sichuan were deepened and broadened.