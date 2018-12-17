Indian PM Modi praises Gautam Gambhir for his contributions to country's cricket

NEW DELHI: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote a letter to former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir, commending him for his contributions to national cricket and social causes.



Modi praised recently retired cricketer for his contribution to Indian cricket his deeds for community services.

Indian former cricketer Gambhir had announced retirement from all forms of cricket earlier this month, drawing curtains on an almost two-decade-long professional career.

Gambhir has played some magnificent innings for India for that he has known as one of the finest openers of their national team, Gambhir represented India across formats after making his international debut in April 2003 against Bangladesh in an ODI match. While he is fondly remembered for playing two absolutely heroic knocks in the finals of the 2007 T20I World Cup and 2011 ODI World Cup respectively.

The southpaw also won two Indian Premier League (IPL) titles with the Kolkata Knight Riders.

Modi wrote in a letter for Gambhir, which was posted by the former cricketer on his Twitter account: "Let me begin by congratulating you for your stupendous contribution to Indian sports! India will always be grateful to you for your memorable performances, many of which resulted in historic victories for our nation."

In response to the congratulatory letter, Gautam Gambhir thanked PM Modi , saying "all these deeds are dedicated to our country".











