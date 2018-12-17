Jamal Khashoggi murder: Saudi Arabia rejects US Senate vote as 'interference'





RIYADH: Saudi Arabia on Sunday rejected as "interference" a US Senate resolution to end American military support for a the kingdom in Yemen war, and another holding its crown prince responsible for the murder of Jamal Khashoggi.

"The kingdom condemns the latest position of the US Senate that was based on unsubstantiated allegations and rejects the blatant interference in its internal affairs," the foreign ministry said in a statement released by the official Saudi Press Agency.