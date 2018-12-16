Jahangir Tareen's son ‘reconsidering’ plan to buy PSL’s sixth team

MULTAN: Ali Khan Tareen, son of PTI leader Jahangir Khan Tareen, said that he was reconsidering his plan to bid for the sixth franchise of Pakistan Super League (PSL).



The young politician from Lodhran was keen to buy the PSL’s franchise Multan Sultans.

Tareen took to Twitter to express his reservations about the estimated price of the team.

“Last year when Multan Sultans was sold for 5.2m, I felt it was overpriced. A year later the owners failed to pay PCB, leading to new bids. To keep the team in South Punjab, I planned to bid expecting a price around 4m. But khabr hai ke phir 5m cross ho ga. Now Im reconsidering,” he tweeted.

Last month, he confirmed to media that he was interested in buying the franchise, which was previously known as Multan Sultans.

“I want to buy the team for the fourth edition of PSL and for this reason I have had two to three meetings with Pakistan Cricket Board officials in Lahore”. He further said, “I have completed the initial work for a tender for PSL 4”.

The PCB had terminated, on November 10, the franchise agreement with Schon Properties for granting franchise rights of Multan Sultans after they failed to meet its financial obligations. Then, all rights of the team were reverted back to the PCB.