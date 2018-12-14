Bangladesh thrash Windies by eight-wicket to win series

SYLHET, Bangladesh: Shai Hope´s unbeaten century went in vain as Bangladesh beat West Indies by eight wickets in the third and final one-day international to win the three-match series 2-1 in Sylhet on Friday.

Hope struck an unbeaten 108 off 131 balls but West Indies could score just 198 in their stipulated 50 overs after Bangladesh spinner Mehidy Hasan recorded his career best figure of 4-29.

Tamim Iqbal and Soumya Sarkar then made unbeaten 81 and 80 runs respectively as Bangladesh cruised to 202-2 in 38.3 overs for a series victory.

Keemo Paul took both the wickets that fell in Bangladesh innings, giving away 38 runs.

Bangladesh won the first match by five wickets on Sunday before West Indies levelled the series with a four-wicket win in the second match two days later.