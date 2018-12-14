Advertisement case: SC directs Pervaiz Khattak to deposit Rs1.35 million

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court ordered the former chief minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pervaiz Khattak to deposit 1.365 million within ten days in public exchequer for official advertisements that carried his pictures.
Additional Advocate General, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had told a three-member bench headed by Chief Justice Main Saqib Nisar that Mr Pervez Khattak is ready to pay the amount from his own pocket.
Subsequently, the court while directing the same sought compliance report from concerned, in ten days.
It may be added that the court had earlier ordered in this case to former Chief Minister Punjab Shahbaz Sharif to deposit Rs.55 lac and 14 lac to Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah, in public exchequers.
