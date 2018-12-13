Netherlands knock India out of Hockey World Cup

BHUBANESWAR: Netherlands beat India 2-1 to enter the semifinals of the 2018 Hockey World Cup being played at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.



The Dutch knocked out the home team after a tough fight and sailed into the semis.

Both the teams played brilliant aggressive hockey but Mink van der Weerden's goal in the final quarter proved to be the decisive difference between the two teams. India started exceptionally well, scoring the first goal through a penalty corner in the 12th minute.

Akashdeep Singh with a brilliant reverse flick gave India an early advantage. But Thierry Brinkman soon scored the equaliser for the Netherlands in the 15th minute through a field goal.

Both the teams then continuously searched for the lead in the second and third quarter but were not able to breach the opposition's defence.



In the 50th minute of the game Weerden scored through a penalty corner, giving Netherlands a crucial advantage.

In the final moments of the game, the Indian attackers tried really hard but were unable to breach the experienced Dutch defence.

Netherlands will now face defending champions Australia in the semifinals of the tournament.