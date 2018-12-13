‘Trump thought I was actually Bruce Wayne’, Bale recalls his meeting with Trump

Christian Bale, who is starring in an upcoming political comedy Vice, recalled the time when he met current US President Donald Trump and said that the president thought he was his Batman Character Bruce Wayne.



Speaking at the red carpet event for the premier of his movie, Bale revealed to VARIETY that in 2011 during the filming of The Dark Knight Rises at the Trump Towers, the business magnate invited him to his office.

"We were filming on Batman in Trump Tower and he said, come on up to the office," Bale told Variety. "I think he thought I was Bruce Wayne because I was dressed as Bruce Wayne. So he talked to me like I was Bruce Wayne and I just went along with it, really. It was quite entertaining," he added.

Bale added that back then he had no idea that Trump would go on to become the President of the United States. "I had no idea at the time that he would think about running for president," he said.

