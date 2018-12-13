PM Imran Khan's sister Aleema Khan appears before SC

ISLAMABAD: Aleema Khan, the sister of Prime Minister Imran Khan, on Wednesday appeared before the Supreme Court of Pakistan which resumed hearing a case pertaining to foreign bank accounts and properties of Pakistanis abroad.

Salman Akram Raja, counsel for Ms Khan, told the court that his client purchased properties in Dubai in 2008.

He said the money to purchase the properties was sent abroad using banking channels.

When Chief Justice asked whether Aleema Khan was present, she came to rostrum and told the court that she said fifty percent of the money was her own while half of it was arranged through mortgage.

She informed the court that the properties which she bought in 2008 was sold last year.

To a question Ms Khan said she purchased the property for 370000 dollars.

Her lawyer told the bench that details of bank transactions and properties have been submitted to the court.







