close
Thu Dec 13, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
December 13, 2018

PM Imran Khan's sister Aleema Khan appears before SC

Pakistan

Web Desk
Thu, Dec, 18

ISLAMABAD: Aleema Khan, the sister of Prime Minister Imran Khan, on Wednesday appeared before the Supreme Court of Pakistan which resumed hearing a case pertaining to foreign bank accounts and properties of Pakistanis abroad.

Salman Akram Raja, counsel for Ms Khan, told the court that his client purchased properties in Dubai in 2008.

He said the money to purchase the properties was  sent abroad using banking channels.

When  Chief Justice  asked whether Aleema Khan was present, she came to rostrum and told the court that she said  fifty percent of the money was her own while half of it was  arranged  through mortgage.

She informed the court that the properties which she bought in 2008 was sold last year.

To a question Ms Khan  said she purchased the property for 370000 dollars.

Her lawyer told the bench  that  details of bank transactions and properties have been submitted to the court.



 

Latest News

More From Pakistan