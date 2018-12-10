Daren Sammy wishes ‘good luck’ to son selected for Under 15

Captain Peshawar Zalmi and West Indies player Daren Sammy’s son has been selected for Under 15 for Windward Island tournament.



Sharing the news on Instagram, Daren Sammy wished good luck to his son Darren Sammy Junior.

The West Indian cricketer said, “Good luck today son. Darren Sammy Junior seems like yesterday u were just a little baby excited to see your daddy on TV and was so obsess with cricket.”

He went on to say, “I'm already ready so proud of you my boy.”

Sammy also wished all the best to the under 15 boys playing in the Windward Islands tournament.

Darren Sammy Junior has been selected in Under 15 for St Lucia team.



